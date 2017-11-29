

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé and Cuban food enterprise Corporación Alimentaria, S.A. Wednesday said they have started the construction of a food production plant in the Mariel Special Development Zone. As per the agreement, Nestlé will invest 54 million Swiss francs or $55 million in the factory.



The plant will produce coffee brand Nescafé, the local Cuban roast & ground coffee Serrano, Nestlé Fitness cereal based snacks, the Nesquik powdered beverage, as well as Maggi cooking aids. Yearly production capacity is expected to be over 18,500 tons in total. By 2020, the factory will employ 260 people. The factory intended for local market and export will be located in a 602,779 sq ft area.



