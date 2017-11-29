Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Nov 29, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC today unveils the Best Use of Data shortlist for WARC's 2017 Media Awards, an international competition that examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective channel investment.20 campaigns have been shortlisted in the Best Use of Data category, which recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy.As well as one global campaign, shortlisted entries have run in a wide range of markets - Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States - and include brands such as MyTaxi, Rexona Men and Vodafone.Nicole Kane, Director, Global Media, McDonald's Corporation and jury chair, said: "The entries this year demonstrated a democratisation of how data is being used; confirming that we are now marketing in a world driven by data. The shortlisted papers range from practical applications that are simple and smart to creative, innovative usages of real-time data. Regardless of how you are using data today, this collection will inspire new thinking."The shortlisted entries in Best Use of Data are:- The video recommendations and personalisation engine - Krispy - Hindustan Unilever - Mindshare - India- My McDonald's - McDonald's - OMD Spain - Spain- Restaurant-capacity based advertising - McDonald's - OMD Singapore - Singapore- Xaxis, Global Giving & the Girl Fund - GlobalGiving - Xaxis EMEA - Global- Irse de Madre - DKV Insurance - OMD - Spain- The Art + Science of Rewarding a Client's Courage - Benchmade Knives - Cole & Weber - United States- Don't Ignore a Cough - Prospan - Flordis - Affinity - Australia- Location Targeting - McDonald's - OMD South Africa - South Africa- OLX Vogon - OLX - Havas Media - Indonesia- Nayi Soch - Strategy for Growth - Star Plus - Star India - Mindshare - India- Tropa for Life - du - Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company - Starcom Dubai - United Arab Emirates- Roam Like a Pro - Vodafone - VodafoneZiggo - Kinetic Worldwide, MEC - Netherlands- Data-Driven Targeting - Age UK - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom- Going Live with Gold! - Royal Mint Bullion - Royal Mint - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom- IMM's Patent Pending Solution for Incrementality - Noodles & Company - IMM - United States- Resolving a Social Stench - Rexona Men - Unilever - PHD Hong Kong - Hong Kong- Connecting the Dots - All Things Hair - Unilever - Mindshare, Ogilvyone - Philippines- Everything but Rogue with Data - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - The Walt Disney Company - OMD UK, OMD - - - EMEA - United Kingdom- Helping London Move More Freely - MyTaxi - Kinetic UK, the7Stars - United Kingdom- Uncovering the true value of Facebook for performance marketing - O2 - Telefonica - Visual IQ, Forward Media - United KingdomAs well as the Best Use of Data category, the shortlists for Effective Channel Integration and Effective use of tech have already been announced and can be viewed at www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize. The Effective Partnerships and Sponsorships shortlist will be revealed on Wednesday 6 December.For more information about the WARC Media Awards please visit www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize.