Retail sales up 40% underpinned by international growth

Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, delivered record retail sales of over £6 million during its Black Friday-Cyber Monday promotion, representing a 40% year-on-year growth. This was underpinned by strong performance from international websites, with retail sales more than doubling in both China and France.

Feelunique's average order value grew by 17 per cent and a record-breaking 400,000 products were shipped during the promotion to 83 countries. Best-selling products included: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette; Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick and Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm.

Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique, said: "Feelunique's trading through the Black Friday promotion is further compelling evidence of the shift in the beauty sector to online purchasing. The focus we have given to establishing the leading technology-led digital platform in the sector, building an online community and solidifying our brand relationships, is really coming to fruition. In particular, to achieve more than 100 per cent sales growth in China and France, compared to Black Friday last year, is testament to the success of our international expansion strategy and we continue to develop this, and other, high growth international markets."

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with a choice of more than 30,000 products and 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals

Feelunique is a cross-border online retailer, shipping to over 120 countries and with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US

Feelunique has over 130,000 site visits and sells more than 15,000 products every day, with 65% of sales coming from customers under the age of 35

Feelunique has a rapidly growing international beauty community of more than 1.3 million people across our social media platforms

Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and Nars we are the only online beauty "pure player" to have built up such an extensive portfolio of premium brands across all beauty categories

Feelunique's innovative use of technology such as our proprietary 'Makeup Live' app which allows customers to try on products virtually, with amazing accuracy, on their smartphones is changing the way consumers experience buying beauty products online

Feelunique is at the forefront of the digital beauty revolution and is a socially connected retailer we believe content is key to succeeding in e-commerce and our dedicated editorial platform offers our customers inside knowledge on beauty including industry interviews, video tutorials and recommended products

