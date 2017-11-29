The European Parliament has proposed both an upgraded, binding RE target of 35%, and plans to reduce energy consumption by 40% by 2030. The two resolutions, along with other provisions to remove fees or taxes on self-consumption, now have to be approved in January. SolarPower Europe has welcomed the news, saying the move will boost jobs and investment.

The European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) has voted on a new binding renewable energy target of 35% by 2030. This represents a considerable improvement from the 27% target set by the latest version of Clean Energy Package 2020-2030, developed by the European Commission. The final version is expected to be released in 2018.

The committee MEPs have also agreed that, in the transport sector, at least 12% of energy consumed in each member state must come from renewables, such as solar or wind.

Furthermore, in a separate vote, they have proposed to lower energy consumption by 40%, and increase energy efficiency, by 2030 at the EU level, thus reflecting greater ambitions than the EU Commission, which proposed a 30% reduction. For the overall goal to be reached, each EU country will have to set its own corresponding national energy-efficiency targets.

The first resolution was approved with 43 votes in favor, 14 against and seven abstentions, while that for energy efficiency passed with three votes in favor, 30 against and two abstentions. They will now have to be approved by the European Parliament in January.

In their statement, the members of ITRE stressed the importance for EU countries to create stable regulatory frameworks, and avoid frequent and retroactive changes in their respective legislation for energy and renewables.

They ...

