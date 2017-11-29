HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Teledyne e2v announced today that it has relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to a brand new facility in the Hong Kong Science Park . Today's grand opening of the new office signifies Teledyne e2v's commitment to growth in Asia and enables the group to strengthen its ties with existing business partners and extend its reach to new customers in the region.

Teledyne e2v's strategically located Hong Kong office will provide sales, technical and operational support to customers across the Asia Pacific region. In the past decade, Teledyne e2v has established additional sales offices in Japan, Korea and China, Application Support Centres in Beijing and Shenzhen, and a procurement office in Taiwan.

"Asia will remain the world's growth engine, in order to support this we have invested heavily to enhance the customer experience. Our regional expertise in application engineering, sourcing and supply chain management for advanced technology solutions is now unparalleled," said Anthony Fernandez, Vice President of Teledyne e2v Asia Pacific. "We have achieved market-beating growth in Asia over recent years and we expect to accelerate this through the additional portfolios and resources available to us since joining the Teledyne family," Mr. Fernandez continued.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ("HKSTP") has been supporting Hong Kong's innovative economy at the forefront by consolidating the city's Innovation and Technology ecosystem in recent years, driving major developments in Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Cities and Robotics. Mr. Fernandez added, "Being part of the I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong will enable us to forge and strengthen new relationships within this exciting community of innovators. Teledyne e2v's broad technology portfolio, spanning industrial machine vision, space imaging, microwave devices for radar and radiotherapy, and high performance semiconductors, is a perfect fit here."

Edwin Roks, Group President, Teledyne Digital Imaging, added, "I'm proud that we are able to leverage Teledyne e2v's successful experience of doing business in Asia and taking this important step to ensure we provide end-to-end technical and operational support to our customers via our regional hub in Hong Kong."

Teledyne e2v Asia Pacific is commited to continue bringing customers in Asia a competitive advantage, through cutting-edge products, quick customer support and technical expertise. Looking to the future, the Teledyne group will reach even further, providing solutions to solve the most challenging customer requirements, extending into every aspect of human endeavor, maximizing customer value and return on investment.

Teledyne e2v's innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v's unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

