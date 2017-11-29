The annual general meeting in February 2017 authorised the bank's board of directors to buy shares for up to DKK 170 million, for cancellation at a future general meeting.



The bank has now completed its buy-back of shares under the programme, and shares were reserved as follows on 29 November 2017:



Number of Average purchase price Transaction shares in DKK value in DKK 1,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reserved on 14 March 2017 160,000 298.232 47,717 Reserved on 7 June 2017 135,000 320.035 43,205 Reserved on 13 September 125,000 333.850 41,731 2017 Reserved on 29 November 118,000 315.512 37,230 2017 Total reserved on 29 538,000 169,883 November 2017



The share buy-back programme has thus been fully utilised, and a recommendation will therefore be submitted to the bank's ordinary general meeting in February 2018 to cancel 538,000 shares, thus reducing the number of shares from 22,350,000 to 21,812,000 through the implementation of a capital reduction.



Yours sincerely, Ringkjøbing Landbobank John Fisker Jørn Nielsen



