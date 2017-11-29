sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,386 Euro		-0,332
-2,83 %
WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 Ticker-Symbol: 22Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,187
11,355
11:07
29.11.2017 | 10:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Zealand Pharma: Zealand Pharma to attend three U.S. healthcare conferences in December

Press release - No. 12 / 2017
Zealand Pharma to attend three U.S. healthcare conferences in December

Copenhagen, November 29, 2017 - Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma, will be present at the Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Day, New York, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 and at the Citi Healthcare Conference, New York, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.
Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma, will be present at the Guggenheim Annual Boston Healthcare Conference, Boston, on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as a pipeline of internal product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com (http://www.zealandpharma.com) or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

12_17_2911_Carnegie Citi and Guggenheim (http://hugin.info/136974/R/2152748/826754.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Zealand Pharma via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)