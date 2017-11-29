Zealand Pharma: Zealand Pharma to attend three U.S. healthcare conferences in December

Press release - No. 12 / 2017

Zealand Pharma to attend three U.S. healthcare conferences in December

Copenhagen, November 29, 2017 - Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma, will be present at the Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Day, New York, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 and at the Citi Healthcare Conference, New York, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma, will be present at the Guggenheim Annual Boston Healthcare Conference, Boston, on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.



Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as a pipeline of internal product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.



Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com (http://www.zealandpharma.com) or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

