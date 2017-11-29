

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices climbed at a steady pace in November, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year for the second straight month. Prices were forecast to rise 1.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, slightly slower than the forecast of 0.5 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 1.7 percent, the same rate as seen in October. Economists had forecast inflation to rise to 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.3 percent versus the expected growth of 0.4 percent.



