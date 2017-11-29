

Dividend Declaration



Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2017 of 3.29 pence per share payable on 2 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017. The ex-dividend date is 7 December 2017.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 01382 321010



Tulchan Communications Martin Pengelley Sam Chiene Telephone: 020 7353 4200



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX