BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals for October. The number of mortgages approved in October is seen at 65,000 compared to 66,200 in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 0.8855 against the euro, 149.45 against the yen, 1.3172 against the franc and 1.3407 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



