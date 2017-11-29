sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,70 Euro		+1,522
+3,16 %
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,70
50,83
11:06
50,74
50,79
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA49,70+3,16 %
TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC--