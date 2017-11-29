

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were notably higher on Wednesday, with signs of progress on U.S. tax reform and reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 79 points or 0.61 percent at 13,138 in late opening deals after closing half a percent higher the previous day.



Lighting manufacturer Osram Licht jumped nearly 4 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Munich Re shares rose over 1 percent. Its Ergo unit has dropped plans to sell traditional life insurance policies following an in-depth assessment of non-binding offers submitted by potential buyers and a discussion of the various options available.



Tech stocks were moving lower, with Dialog Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies falling over 1 percent each.



