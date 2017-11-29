trade.io Funds Cutting-Edge Distributed Ledger Technology Research at The University of Nicosia

ZUG, Switzerland, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

trade.io is delighted to announce that it is funding two post-doctoral seats at the University of Nicosia to focus on advanced research in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). Specifically, trade.io will be supporting post-doctoral research at the University of Nicosia in the areas of 1) Distributed Ledger Technology, with a specific focus on side-chains and cross-chain interoperability, and 2) smart token corporate governance best practices and implementation.

With this important initiative, trade.io demonstrates its commitment to improving the state-of-the-art in the DLT field by supporting high caliber academic staff to pursue topics that will improve the functionality, interoperability, and governance of blockchain technologies.

trade.ioCEO, Jim Preissler said of the agreement, "Without a doubt, this is a major development for us, in that it providestrade.iowith access to some of the brightest and most innovative minds in blockchain and digital currency. The University of Nicosia has embraced blockchain technology since 2013, being the first to accept bitcoin for tuition and to publish academic certificates on the blockchain." Preissler continued: "They were also the first university in the world to offer coursework and an accredited academic degree program in this field (MSc in Digital Currency) and are considered a global leader in academia in this area."

Antonis Polemitis, CEO of University of Nicosia, remarked on the collaboration, "We very much welcome and commend trade.io's willingness to fund and support technical research in some of the most interesting (and difficult) topics in Distributed Ledger Technology. We are deeply interested in further research and development in these areas that will benefit the whole community and field at large. Given the rapid growth of value being transacted globally on blockchains, it is critical that firms in this field contribute, both financially and technically, to basic academic research in the technologies that underpin this new field."

The call for post-doctoral researchers under this program will be open on December 4th at:

http://www.digitalcurrency.unic.ac.cy

trade.io is building a blockchain-based trading platform for cryptocurrency and traditional financial assets.More information about trade.io can be found at: http://www.trade.io

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is one of the leading comprehensive universities in southern Europe with over 12,000 students.More information about the University of Nicosia can be found at: http://www.unic.ac.cy