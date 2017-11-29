Great Speech Writing Launches a Festive Video With 12 Public Speaking Tips, An Early Engagement Present for Prince Harry

LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Great Speech Writing is delighted to launch its festive video: 12 Public Speaking Tips for Christmas .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozIQTGctwJk

Lawrence Bernstein, founder and Senior Writer of Great Speech Writing explains:

"We receive hundreds of calls every year from worried speakers around the world. This video pulls-together the 12 pieces of advice we share most regularly. Together they create a series of practical steps to prepare, write and rehearse a great speech.

75% of the population are estimated to suffer from 'glossophobia' - a fear of public speaking and foremost amongst them is Prince Harry, who admitted three years ago that this was his single biggest fear.

Lawrence continues:

"Three years ago today, Prince Harry bravely admitted his biggest fear: public speaking. And now it's the big one. His groom speech. A huge shadow threatening to ruin the biggest day of his life.

"Fortunately, in Meghan Markle, he is marrying the right person. Someone with many years of experience delivering well-written lines with aplomb. I'm sure she will help him conquer those nerves, but if he'd rather surprise her on the day, we hope Harry will enjoy this video as an early engagement present.

"The twelve tips have helped our clients prepare for events from weddings and parties to conferences and fundraisers. We hope they will be useful to Prince Harry in his ten minutes of need.

"With these tips to hand, Prince Harry can look forward to 2018 with nothing but excitement. And, for the record, we hope Meghan will break yet another taboo, and give her own bride's speech on the big day".

