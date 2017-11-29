

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment data. The confidence index is seen rising to 114.6 in November from 114 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 0.8857 against the pound, 132.32 against the yen, 1.1668 against the franc and 1.1867 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX