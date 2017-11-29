Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches TrinitexAdvance W3000 for High Efficiency Gas Turbine Filtration

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a global leader in fiber-based materials, announces the launch of Ahlstrom-Munksjö TrinitexAdvance W3000, a unique filtration media specifically designed for pulse jet gas turbine applications.

"TrinitexAdvance W3000 has the ability to combine EPA (Efficiency Particulate Air) efficiencies, whilst delivering highest protection of the gas turbine in all demanding conditions, especially humid or industrial environments" says Cedric Vallet, Product Manager at Ahlstrom Munksjo. " TrinitexAdvance W3000 delivers high particulate removal efficiency, reducing corrosion and fouling, thus minimizing maintenance and unplanned shut downs. It also delivers higher efficiency at a low level of pressure drop, helping to minimize energy consumption. TrinitexAdvance W3000 enables extended performance in all challenging environments, increasing filter lifetime and reducing frequency for filter change," he adds.

W3000 is the first product on the TrinitexAdvance platform, designed to purify air for different industrial applications. From this platform, a family of products will be built over time, all delivering EPA efficiencies and defined customer benefits in different market sectors across Industrial Filtration. "Our product platform TrinitexAdvance is an example of how Ahlstrom-Munksjo can leverage on its experience in manufacturing high performance filtration products to deliver new solutions for Industrial Filtration applications," comments Fulvio Capussotti, EVP Filtration and Performance. "We are looking forward to discussing TrinitexAdvance W3000 in details with our customers and exploring other potential new needs with them", he adds.

