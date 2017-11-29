

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Wednesday as signs of progress on U.S. tax reform and reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks helped investors shrug off news about North Korea's latest missile launch.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.55 percent at 5,419 in late opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent on Tuesday.



Air France-KLM shares jumped more than 2 percent. The airline has signed a cooperation agreement with India's Jet Airways for the development of their operations between Europe and India.



Societe Generale rose half a percent after the bank ruled out acquisitions in Russia.



In economic releases, French consumer spending dropped 1.9 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in September, official data showed.



Separately, the second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed that French GDP grew 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in line with the estimate released on October 31, but slightly slower than the 0.6 percent expansion posted in the second quarter.



