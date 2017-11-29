Idemia, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, today announced that it will present its third quarter 2017 financial results to investors on Friday December 15th, 2017.

Didier Lamouche (CEO) and Frédéric Beylier (COO) will be presenting these financial results and taking questions the same day at 2pm Paris Time (1pm London Time/8am New York Time).

Conference call dial-in details :

Conference number:

France: +33 1 72 00 15 10

UK: +44 203 043 2440

USA +1 877 887 4163

PIN code: 73576883#

Webcast access link: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1542231&s=1&k=D382A78C6781EC84BFEBAC47AAC0DE27

For more information, please refer to our website: http://investors.oberthur.com

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT sectors.

With close to €3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005511/en/

Contacts:

Idemia

Press

Julien Tahmissian, T 33 (0)1 58 47 90 54

julien.tahmissian@havas.com

or

Niels Gaubert, T 33 (0)6 13 39 33 36

niels.gaubert@havas.com