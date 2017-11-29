

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Wednesday and the pound hit a two-month high amid reports that Britain has agreed to the EU's 50 billion-pound divorce bill.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40 points or 0.53 percent at 7,421 in late opening deals after rising as much as 1 percent the previous day.



Exporters were coming under selling pressure, with Diageo, British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline falling 1-2 percent.



London Stock Exchange Group lost 2.2 percent after its chief executive, Xavier Rolet, agreed to step down with immediate effect at the board's request amid a bruising boardroom row.



Antofagasta fell over 1 percent and Glencore declined 1.3 percent as London copper hovered near one-week low.



Soft drinks firm Britvic soared 6.6 percent after reporting a 5 percent rise in full-year adjusted core earnings.



