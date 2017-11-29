European countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain are all forecast to be gigawatt-scale markets in 2018. Globally, around 606 GW of new PV capacity is forecast to be installed between 2017 and 2022.

European solar demand will see 35% year-on-year growth in 2018, according to U.S. market research company, GTM Research.

Its latest Global Solar Demand Monitor says that the "much-needed" strong growth forecast for 2018 will be partly due to increasing demand from Spain and the Netherlands, both of which are currently supporting the development of large-scale solar projects that are planned to come online over the next two years.

While these two markets are not expected to reach gigawatt installations this year, 2018 will see new installs topping 1.4 GW and 1 GW, respectively, says GTM. Only two markets - Germany and France - will become gigawatt-scale ...

