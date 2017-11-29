

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended gains from the previous session on Wednesday as signs of progress on U.S. tax reform and reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks helped investors shrug off news about North Korea's latest missile launch.



U.K. shares inched lower as the pound hit a two-month high amid reports that Britain has agreed to the EU's 50 billion-pound divorce bill.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 389.25, its highest level in more than two weeks.



The German DAX was moving up 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.6 percent.



Spanish banking group BBVA rallied 2.2 percent after it reached an agreement to sell an 80 percent stake in real-estate business to Cerberus for about 4 billion euros.



Banco Santander gained over 1 percent after approving changes to its executive board as well as a goodwill impairment of 600 million euros.



Air France-KLM shares jumped more than 2 percent. The airline has signed a cooperation agreement with India's Jet Airways for the development of their operations between Europe and India.



German lighting manufacturer Osram Licht jumped 3.6 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Exporters were coming under selling pressure in London, with Diageo, British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline falling 1-2 percent.



London Stock Exchange Group lost 2.2 percent after its chief executive, Xavier Rolet, agreed to step down with immediate effect at the board's request amid a bruising boardroom row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX