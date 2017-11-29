Rockstone Research: MGX to Target Geothermal Market for Extraction of Lithium and Gold

New Technological Breakthrough to Disrupt the Geothermal Industry



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) made a striking announcement of having solved another major energy problem globally. Together with its technology partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. they have developed a novel filtration technology for the purification of geothermal brines and the associated extraction of minerals and metals, including lithium, magnesium and gold.

Most importantly, MGX and Purlucid have developed an environmentally friendly, proprietary, low energy, low cost process for ultra-high temperature geothermal brines. This technological breakthrough will open doors globally to the geothermal sector, or as MGX President & CEO Jared Lazerson commented in today's landmark press-release:



"We believe in investing in technology and innovative processes that disrupt how the energy industry thinks and operates. Our newest technological advancement offers yet another first-mover opportunity into a large and often stagnant sector hungry for new ideas."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3856-MGX-to-Target-Geothermal-Market-for-Extraction-of-Lithium-and-Gold

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3857-MGX-gelingt-technologischer-Durchbruch-fuer-die-Geothermie-Industrie

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research