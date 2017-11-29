

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved unexpectedly in November, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Wednesday.



The economic tendency survey index climbed to 114.1 in November from 113.4 in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 111.9.



All business sectors other than construction contributed to the rise in November.



The sub-index for manufacturing increased to 121.9 from 121.2 in October. The expected score was 120.3.



Similarly, industrial confidence strengthened, with the index rising to 110.1 from 109.9.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index improved to 108.0 in November from 105.9 in the previous month. In contrast, it was forecast to drop to 104.0.



