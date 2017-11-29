BROOKFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - November 29, 2017) -

Fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue was $121.0 million, up 8% sequentially and 13% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $5.4 million ($0.08 per diluted share)

Capital expenditures of $53 million led to cash of $308 million at year end; balance sheet remains strong while funding strategic growth initiatives

First quarter fiscal 2018 guidance: revenue between $110 and $118 million with diluted EPS between $0.02 and $0.09

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter ended October 29, 2017.

Fourth quarter revenue was $121.0 million, increases of 8% sequentially and 13% compared with last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $96.1 million, up 13% sequentially and 17% compared with last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $24.9 million, decreases of 6% sequentially and 1% compared with last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $5.4 million ($0.08 per diluted share), compared with $4.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2017 and $5.3 million ($0.08 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2016. The results for fourth quarter 2016 included a non-recurring tax benefit of $1.8 million ($0.03 per diluted share).

"Revenue improved this quarter on the strength of high-end mask sales, particularly in IC where high-end memory continued the positive trend of the last four quarters, and high-end logic advanced on growing Asia foundry 28 nm demand," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. "High-end FPD also improved due in part to continued growth in demand for AMOLED in China. Operating margin improved to 10.3% due to our operating leverage and effective cost control. Continued strong cash generation supports our ability to fund planned investments, including the two China projects. The capex forecast of approximately $250 million in 2018 will be the most the Company has spent in one year. We believe the China investments, when complete and fully operational, will provide attractive returns and will make significant contributions to revenue and profit growth."

Full Year Results

Full year revenue in fiscal 2017 was $450.7 million, 7% less than fiscal 2016 full-year revenue. Revenue from IC photomasks of $350.3 million was 4% less than prior year, and FPD revenue was $100.4 million, 16% less than prior year FPD revenue.

Full year net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.1 million in fiscal 2017 ($0.19 per diluted share), compared with $46.2 million ($0.64 per diluted share) in 2016. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.1 million in fiscal 2017 ($0.19 per diluted share), compared with $32.6 million ($0.47 per diluted share) in fiscal 2016.

First Quarter 2018 Guidance

Kirlin continued, "For fiscal 2018 first quarter, underlying high-end IC demand drivers still appear healthy, potentially tempered by anticipated seasonal softness. We expect high-end FPD demand to remain flat. Our cash balance will likely decrease during the quarter as we ramp up investments for the China expansion. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Photronics expects revenues to be between $110 million and $118 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.02 and $0.09 per diluted share."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders, non-GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP EBITDA are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc.'s financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. Photronics, Inc. believes these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring income or expense items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate Photronics, Inc.'s future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of Photronics, Inc.'s projected earnings and performance with its historical results of prior periods. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for Photronics, Inc.'s discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, operating income, net income or cash flows from operations data as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for the following items:

Non-recurring tax benefit in fiscal 2016 related to the recognition of certain tax benefits in Taiwan that were determined to be realizable in filings for future tax periods

Non-recurring net gain on sale of investment in fiscal 2016

Interest expense, income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation and amortization, and other items are added to GAAP net income to derive non-GAAP EBITDA

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ------------------------------- -------------------- October October October October 29, July 30, 30, 29, 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Revenue $ 120,971 $ 111,579 $ 107,368 $ 450,678 $ 483,456 Cost of goods sold (94,529) (89,862) (86,835) (359,363) (364,750) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gross profit 26,442 21,717 20,533 91,315 118,706 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative (10,182) (11,639) (10,191) (43,585) (44,577) Research and development (3,838) (4,812) (5,041) (15,862) (21,654) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Operating Expenses (14,020) (16,451) (15,232) (59,447) (66,231) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating income 12,422 5,266 5,301 31,868 52,475 Gain on sale of investment - - - - 8,940 Other income (expense), net 536 (134) (69) (5,303) (941) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Income before income taxes 12,958 5,132 5,232 26,565 60,474 Income tax (provision) benefit (2,462) (333) 1,337 (5,276) (4,798) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income 10,496 4,799 6,569 21,289 55,676 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,110) (798) (1,313) (8,159) (9,476) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 5,386 $ 4,001 $ 5,256 $ 13,130 $ 46,200 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.64 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 68,615 68,525 68,025 68,436 67,539 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Diluted 69,218 69,380 68,906 69,288 76,354 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 29, October 30, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,021 $ 314,074 Accounts receivable 105,320 92,636 Inventories 23,703 22,081 Other current assets 12,080 12,795 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 449,124 441,586 Property, plant and equipment, net 535,197 506,434 Intangible assets, net 17,122 19,854 Other assets 19,351 20,114 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 1,020,794 $ 987,988 ============ ============ Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term borrowings $ 4,639 $ 5,428 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 77,137 75,889 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 81,776 81,317 Long-term borrowings 57,337 61,860 Other liabilities 16,386 19,337 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 744,564 710,363 Noncontrolling interests 120,731 115,111 ------------ ------------ Total equity 865,295 825,474 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and equity $ 1,020,794 $ 987,988 ============ ============

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended -------------------------- October 29, October 30, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,289 $ 55,676 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86,573 82,406 Gain on sale of investment - (8,940) Changes in assets, liabilities and other (11,029) (7,005) ------------ ------------ Net cash provided by operating activities 96,833 122,137 ------------ ------------ Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (91,965) (50,147) Acquisition of Business (5,400) - Proceeds from sale of investments 167 101,853 Other (868) 584 ------------ ------------ Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (98,066) 52,290 ------------ ------------ Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term borrowings (5,428) (57,609) Payments to noncontrolling interests (8,298) (12,856) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,830 3,463 Other (32) (20) ------------ ------------ Net cash used in financing activities (10,928) (67,022) ------------ ------------ Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 6,108 802 ------------ ------------ Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,053) 108,207 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 314,074 205,867 ------------ ------------ Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 308,021 $ 314,074 ============ ============

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ----------------------------- ------------------- October October October October 29, July 30, 30, 29, 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Photronics, Inc. Shareholders and EPS data GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 5,386 $ 4,001 $ 5,256 $ 13,130 $ 46,200 Income tax benefit (a) - - (1,834) - (4,838) Gain on sale of investment, net of tax (b) - - - - (8,753) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 5,386 $ 4,001 $ 3,422 $ 13,130 $ 32,609 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding GAAP 69,218 69,380 68,906 69,288 76,354 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Non-GAAP 69,218 69,380 68,906 69,288 76,354 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net income per diluted share GAAP $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.64 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Non-GAAP $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.47 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA GAAP Net Income (c) $ 10,496 $ 4,799 $ 6,569 $ 21,289 $ 55,676 Interest expense 578 550 616 2,235 3,366 Income tax expense 2,462 333 (1,337) 5,276 4,798 Depreciation and amortization 22,492 21,840 22,304 86,573 82,406 Other items (d) 785 984 980 3,627 3,828 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 36,813 $ 28,506 $ 29,132 $ 119,000 $ 150,074 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Notes: (a) Represents tax benefit primarily related to the recognition of prior period tax benefits and other tax positions no longer deemed necessary in Taiwan (b) Represents gain on sale of investment in a foreign entity (c) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and in 2016 includes gain on sale of investment in a foreign entity (d) Consists of stock compensation expense

