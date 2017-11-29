Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size Worth $157.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global plastic films & sheets marketis expected to reach USD 157.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in the global consumption of sustainable textiles has been a major factor driving market growth. Growing demand from application industries and rising prominence of eco-friendly and water soluble films have increased the utilization of plastic films and sheets in the global market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Plastic film and sheets have attained significant popularity in applications across various industries. Active lifestyle, demographic changes and rising sustainability trend has been spurring innovation & development of plastics, thus, providing marketing opportunities in key sectors including consumer goods and food & beverages. Robust manufacturing base in the global market coupled with growing demand in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central & South America is likely to augment the demand in the global market over the forecast period.

LDPE/LLDPE was the largest product segment in 2016 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. HDPE films and sheets segment is also anticipated to observe lucrative growth rate by 2025. Unique properties of HDPE sheet include abrasion resistance, good electrical properties, low friction coefficient, chemical & corrosion resistance, moisture & odor resistance, and high impact strength. HDPE is widely utilized in food packaging industry and is FDA approved, borated HDPE is used on nuclear facility applications as it offers strong radiation protection.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Plastic Films and Sheets Market Analysis, By Product (LDPE/LLDPE, PVC, PA, BOPP, HDPE, CPP, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Non-packaging), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-films-and-sheets-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global demand for plastic films & sheets was 46,343.9 kilotons in 2016 and is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2016, followed by Europe . Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region including India , and China , have been experiencing strong economic growth in various application industries, resulting into augmented demand towards plastic films & sheets market.

dominated the global market in 2016, followed by . Emerging economies in the region including , and , have been experiencing strong economic growth in various application industries, resulting into augmented demand towards plastic films & sheets market. LDPE/LLDPE emerged as the largest product segment in 2016. Their common applications include food packaging, textile packaging, and other special applications in tents and outdoor equipment.

Asia Pacific plastic films & sheets market is anticipated to witness promising growth over the next nine years owing to several technological developments, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

plastic films & sheets market is anticipated to witness promising growth over the next nine years owing to several technological developments, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025. Key participants include Toray Industries, Inc., British Polythene Industries Plc, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Plastic Film Corporation of America, Sealed Air Corporation, DowDuPont, Novolex, Bemis Company, Inc., and Uflex Ltd. In May 2017 , Saudi Basic Industries Corporation participated in Chinaplast 2017 in order to showcase it's efficient and innovative plastic packaging solutions across several application segments. The designs presented were lightweight and could help the end users in safeguarding the environment

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Plastic Dielectric Films Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-dielectric-films-market

Reinforced Plastics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/reinforced-plastics-market

Polyethyleneimines Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyethyleneimines-market

Antimicrobial Plastic Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antimicrobial-plastic-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic film and sheets market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) LDPE/LLDPE PVC PA BOPP HDPE CPP Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Packaging Food Consumer goods Medical Others Non-Packaging Construction Healthcare Agriculture Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

