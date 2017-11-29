

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 28-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,687,476.31 11.6204



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,195,698.32 15.8757



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 870,067.67 19.2697



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 875000 USD 16,095,271.49 18.3946



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 28/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,660,175.85 10.7335



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4600000 USD 49,371,868.78 10.733



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3485000 EUR 45,629,909.30 13.0932



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 300,783.22 14.323



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,215,059.39 16.9701



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,409,731.20 17.134



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,222,194.83 11.5074



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,374,741.84 17.6854



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,123,231.53 19.5825



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,121,971.43 17.6848



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,641,583.48 14.8914



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,593,782.87 15.3248



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,765,570.70 16.6601



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,399,761.72 19.4411



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,632,013.77 17.2133



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 19,928,928.35 10.95



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,340,426.88 19.1462



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,885,232.52 20.4626



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,205,860.56 20.8234



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 28/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,447,073.59 18.3844



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,744,911.27 18.3837



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,834,728.34 13.8898



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,996,094.72 19.904



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,358,256.38 17.0458



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,646,433.58 11.5284



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,622,502.97 20.3649



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13782000 USD 235,384,601.88 17.0791



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 331837 USD 6,059,062.99 18.2592



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,198,508.07 5.5344



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,528,227.56 19.521



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,082,685.64 16.6567



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,926,549.75 14.8196



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,511,482.31 18.6603



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 331,330.38 20.7081



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,461,911.70 21.0074



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,507,341.02 20.7187



