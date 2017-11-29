SOITEC: SOITEC: After reorganizing the company governance, Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec

After reorganizing the company governance, Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec

Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 29, 2017 - Soitec, a leader in designing and manufacturing semiconductor materials for the electronics industry, today announces that Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman and Director of the Board of Directors of Soitec with immediate effect.

"I have very much enjoyed the interactions with the company's shareholders and employees and I want to thank them all for helping me in achieving my objectives." stated Victoire de Margerie.

"We have beneficiated from Victoire's unique experience in the industry of materials and she has allowed us to properly define the roles of all company stakeholders." said Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of BpiFrance.

Dr Xi Wang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NSIG, stated: "Victoire was committed to involve international shareholders in the governance of the company."

About Victoire de Margerie

Victoire de Margerie founded and chairs the start-up Rondol Industrie since 2012. Since 2012, she is also a member of the boards of ARKEMA and EURAZEO. Since 2015, she is also a non executive director of the UK Engineering Group BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL and Vice Chairman of World Materials Forum that she founded.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics market. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

