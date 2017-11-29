Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Anticipated to Reach $17.82 Billion by 2026, Reports BIS Research

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Energy Efficient Glass Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)', the global energy efficient glass market is expected to reach $17.82 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2016 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the factors such as a global shift towards energy efficient products, government laws and regulations regarding carbon emissions, and mass adoption of smart glass in the automotive and construction industry. The revenue is generated from the different glass technologies, namely, active, also known as smart glass because their properties can be engineered to modify or alter the amount of heat energy penetrating the glass, (electrochromic, suspended particle device, polymer display liquid crystal, and others) and passive (thermochromic and photochromic), in different end-user industries such as building & construction, transportation, power generation, consumer electronics, and others.

Browse 81 Data Tables and 132 Figures spread through 272 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market"

The demand for energy efficient glass is witnessing substantial growth in the emerging nations, especially in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, among others, which are witnessing a massive growth. The robust growth in the developing regions is largely propelled by the increasing urban population and growing disposable income which in turn have stimulated the growth in the glass industry. As a result of these demographic changes, the global glass industry has undergone extensive structural reformation. The trends of the energy efficient glass market vary across different geographical regions. The market currently holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America is at the forefront of the energy efficient glass market, with high market penetration in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The European market is expected to overpower all the other geographies, in terms of the adoption rate of these advanced technologies, owing to the stringent governmental regulations, growing glass, transportation, and construction industry, and the region's sustainability goals for 2020, 2030, and 2050.

According to Nikita Kheterpal, analyst at BIS Research, "By technology, the global market for energy efficient glass was dominated by active glass that held a market share of 82.5% in 2016. This technology is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2016 to 2026. The active technologies have proven to be the most energy efficient technologies in glass. The ease that these technologies offer to the users, such as user controlled switch for regulating the tint levels in window, among others, have increased their popularity among the consumers. This technology includes electrochromic glass, Suspended Particle Devices (SPDs), Polymer Display Liquid Crystal (PDLC), nano crystals and micro blinds, among others. "

The rapidly growing energy efficient glass market is currently being driven by a number of potential applications found in the end-user industries of building & construction, transportation, and power generation, consumer electronics, among others. The market was dominated by the transportation industry in 2016, which held a market share of 45%. This end-user segment is estimated to reach $8.22 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. The transportation end-user industry, which includes automotive, aerospace and marine, is majorly dominated by the automotive industry, with immense potential exhibited by marine and aerospace for the application of energy efficient glass technology. Significant reduction in the fuel consumption, heat loads, carbon emission, and energy bills, along with protection of the interior parts, and passenger comfort and safety are some of the reasons why energy efficient glass is being preferred the most in the transportation industry. Stringent governmental regulations for the automobile manufacturers to improve the energy efficiency of a vehicle is another reason for the projected high demand and growth of this industry.

This market report provides a thorough analysis of the recent trends influencing the global energy efficient glass market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. The report is a compilation of various segmentations of the market, including market breakdown by technology, end-user industries, and different geographical regions. It also includes a separate segment on competitive insights and market insights, wherein, the revenue generated from the energy efficient glass market is tracked to calculate the market size.

Raven Window LLC, Du Pont, PPG Industries, Asahi Glass Company, Guardian Glass, Gentex Corporation, national Ltd., Glass Apps, Smart Glass International Ltd., Morley Glass & Glazing Glass & Glazing, Nippon Sheet Glass Sheet Glass, Pilkington, Saint Gobain, Sage Electrochromics, Corning Inc., Research Frontiers, and View Inc are some of the prominent players in the energy efficient glass market. The established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio. The market is severely fragmented with the presence of number of small-sized to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and with the large enterprises.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the energy efficient glass ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles around 15 companies among which are Raven Window LLC, Du Pont, PPG Industries, Asahi Glass Company, Guardian Glass, Gentex Corporation, national Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Sheet Glass, Pilkington, Saint Gobain, and Sage Electrochromics.

Key questions answered in the report:

What was the size, in terms of value ($million) of the energy efficient glass market in 2016, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2026?

What are the different product types of the energy efficient glass market by respective manufacturers?

What was the revenue generation of the energy efficient glass market for different technologies and sub-technologies in 2016 and what is their growth prospect?

What is the market size of different end-user industries and sub end-user industries, in terms of value and their respective growth prospects and key developments?

What is the energy efficient glass market size for different regions, on the basis of various end-user industries and technologies?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market, pertaining to countries included in different geographical regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analysing the futuristic scenario of the energy efficient glass market?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for global energy efficient glass market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global energy efficient glass market?

What are the major opportunities for the global energy efficient glass market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the key and future trends in the global energy efficient glass market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the energy efficient glass market by analysing through market share analysis?

Who are the key market players operating in the energy efficient glass market? What are their their financials, key products & services, and SWOT analysis?

