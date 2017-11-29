Global Molybdenum Market to Generate US$ 350,000 Mn Valuation by 2026 End - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Molybdenum is a lightweight highly resilient, durable and reliable metal, which has a silvery-white lustrous appearance. The metal has a relatively lower degree of thermal expansion, which enables it to be used in high temperature application, also the metal has high corrosion resistance.

Growing demand for energy from large scale industries is expected to influence the demand for molybdenum in the near future. As the natural resources continue to deplete, manufacturers are seeking new energy sources, which requires setting renewable energy production plants. This, in turn, is driving the demand for steel and molybdenum for construction of production facilities. This remains a major growth enabler of the global molybdenum market. Some of the prominent molybdenum producers are shifting their focus towards introducing new primary & byproduct operation in order to ramp up production output. Use of molybdenum is also increasing in steel and specialty chemical application. Both international and domestic vendors are concentration of offer more application-specific products that can cater to a larger base of end-users. Factors as such are expected to drive the global sales of molybdenum in the foreseeable future. As per the recent report published by FMI, the global market for molybdenum is set to exhibit a steady growth between 2017 and 2026. The market revenues are expected to surpass US$ 350,000 Mn by the year 2026.

Oil & Gas Industry will continue to be a leading End User of Molybdenum Over 2026

Molybdenum is anticipated to find extensive application in the oil and gas industry despite the innate cost ramifications associated with industry. Recovering of oil prices and growing stakeholder confidence are two major forces that are expected to support the growth in consumption of molybdenum by the oil & gas industry. Meanwhile, chemicals & petrochemicals and automotive are among the other important end-use industries of molybdenum.

APEJ to the Spearhead the Global Market for Molybdenum Over 2026

Among regions, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain the most lucrative market for molybdenum during the forecast period. Factors such as robust industrialization and economic growth is likely to favour the consumption of molybdenum in the region over the next couple years. In addition, growth of the steel manufacturing sector in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the region. Europe and North America are the two other important market for molybdenum. Both the regions are project to exhibit a steady CAGR during the assessment period. Latin America's contribution to the growth of the global market for molybdenum remain negligible during the projection period.

On the basis of application the, full alloy segment is expected to remain highly lucrative in 2017 and beyond. Meanwhile, stainless steel will retain the second spot over 2026. Application of molybdenum for stainless steel processing is expected to grow further in the near future owing to product's standout functionalities. HSLA and catalysts will remain the two other key application segments of the market accounting for significant revenue shares throughout the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies profiled in FMI's report include China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Compania Minera Dona Ines De Collahuasi S.C.M., Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., Grupo México, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., BHP Billiton Group, Compañía Minera Antamina S.A., Antofagasta plc, American CuMo Mining Corporation, and S.A.B. de C.V.

