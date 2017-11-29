2-Time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Bruno Pucci Weighs In As Global Beachbody Apparel And Footwear Ambassador

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brand Partners Pte. Ltd., the exclusive global apparel and footwear licensee of BEACHBODY, has entered into a partnership with 2-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, Bruno Pucci.

Hailing from Curitiba, Brazil, 27-year old Pucci is currently a world-ranked professional Mixed Martial Artist. Pucci now also coaches and trains other aspiring fighters while he competes in events worldwide.

As part of this partnership, Bruno Pucci will represent the Beachbody apparel and footwear collection at trade events, public appearances and on Beachbody gear social channels like Facebook and Instagram, as well as seasonal campaigns, effective immediately. He will also be wearing Beachbody apparel and footwear at all competitions.

A master of his craft, Pucci has overcome immense challenges in his health and career to become a World Champion. "Not only is Bruno a champion in Jiu-Jitsu and MMA," said Killick Datta, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brand Partners, "But his grit and resolve align well with the Beachbody mission, which promotes dedication and commitment to fitness to achieve a healthy, fulfilling life."

"I am so proud to be associated with the Beachbody apparel and footwear collection, and I look forward to training and competing in their technologically superior products," said Pucci.





Beachbody performance apparel and footwear is slated for launch in retail stores worldwide for Spring/Summer 2018.

AboutGlobalBrandPartners

Global Brand Partners Pte. Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, was founded in March 2016 by two industry veterans - Killick Datta and Peter Koral, who have both successfully launched numerous branded footwear and apparel businesses. Peter Koral, founder and ex-CEO of 7 For All Mankind, has been very successful in the clothing business for many years. Killick Datta is a prominent figure in the footwear business and was the owner of GBMI, one of the world's largest fashion footwear companies that managed brands such as Diesel, Pony, Nautica, Sean John, etc. He was also the Director of International Business Development at Nike, President of International at LA Gear, Skechers and Wolverine Worldwide and CEO of Brooks Sports.

AboutBeachbody

Beachbody,a worldwide leader in health and fitness headquartered in Santa Monica, California, was founded in 1998 with the mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives. Beachbody's formula of world-class fitness, nutrition, motivation and support has proven again and again to deliver results for its customers. Whether through Beachbody on Demand (BOD) the streaming platform featuring Beachbody's portfolio of iconic fitness brands like P90X, INSANITY, 21 Day Fix, and CIZE; via its superfood shake, Shakeology; through its premium line of sports nutrition supplements, Beachbody Performance'; and now with the launch of its much anticipated apparel and footwear collections, the Beachbody name has come to define the power of putting a healthy lifestyle within everyone's reach.

