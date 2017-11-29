JPI Executive Search: Construction Recruiters Booming Trends in Florida Multi-Family Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Construction recruiters are being sought after in record numbers throughout Florida's multi-family booming construction market. Top Florida general contractors are seeking the help of outside firms to find key talent to build their new projects.

The Florida construction market is very lucrative. According to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America, the Sunshine State has over 500,000 construction workers, up 36,500 positions in the sector from last year. This places the state fourth in the nation for building growth.

Matt Richards, managing partner with JPI Executive Search, a construction recruitment firm that specializes in recruiting and representing top construction executives, says, 'All of our Florida offices are getting calls each week from leading general contractors looking for key superintendents and project managers to build their multi-family and other commercial projects.'

At the top of this booming market is multi-family construction. Large metropolitan areas such as Orlando, Tampa, Miami and other South Florida areas are experiencing tremendous growth.

For example, brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield calculates that developers have about 17,000 multi-family apartments under construction in South Florida alone, and that is on top of about 30,000 new multifamily residential units constructed over the last four years.

In a recent interview with Construction Dive, Dan Whiteman, vice chairman of Miami-based Coastal Construction, one of the state's largest general contractors, states the multifamily housing and the apartment industry are sectors seeing the strongest demand in Florida right now. 'There is a trend of millennials not necessarily wanting to buy. They want to rent for a few years and have the flexibility to move,' Whiteman says.

'In my 17 years as a construction recruiter, I have not seen demand and growth happen so quickly in Florida. General contractors can't keep up with filling key leadership positions and finding talent on their own because they are winning new projects at a record pace,' says Josh Rae, CEO of JPI Executive Search.

About JPI Executive Search:

With 9 offices nationwide, including 3 in Florida, JPI Executive Search is a top construction recruitment and executive search firm for the construction and building industry throughout the United States. The company is retained by top general contractors, developers and construction companies to find highly sought after leadership and executive positions, as well as project managers, superintendents, estimators, pre-construction and project engineers. JPI also represents top producing executives and key individuals that want to confidentially explore a better opportunity to further their career growth. For more information, visit JPIExecutiveSearch.com.

