Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc. (LMNK), Today Released the Following Letter to its Shareholders:

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: LMNK), today released the following Letter to its Shareholders:

Dear Valued Shareholders,

As we near the end of 2017, I am delighted to report that we have made many advancements in the company's business plan and vision. With our business growth, we believe we are in a strong position to continue to grow and expand our business moving forward. We intend to focus on executing our vision to allow healthcare professionals to truly focus on their patients' needs without the worry of the day-to-day operations. We believe physicians and their patients can greatly benefit from access to the expertise and technologies within our platforms, allowing physicians to administer a new level of care to patients.

Recent Developments

The company has as a result to the tireless pursuit of the business plan realized meaningful growth in many areas such as:

We have operations in multiple states now including; Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, and Michigan



Our client base has grown consistently. We currently service over 50 medical professionals: providing a host of services from administrative, advisory, business development and ancillary opportunities via our network along with compliance enhancements all in effort to increase patient satisfaction.

The company recently signed a contract with a medical equipment and supply company which creates an additional revenue opportunity for Lifestyle and its customers.

We have continued to add new products and service lines such as Medical equipment, Surgical programs, and additional business development programs for new and existing customers.

And most exciting are our financial achievements over the past 2 years:

In 2015 we saw gross revenue around $900,000



In 2016 we continued to pursue our business and were able to almost double our gross revenue at about $1,600,000.



Most exciting is where we are going! By the end of the 3nd quarter of 2017 we had achieved about $3,500,000 in gross revenue which at this pace could represent nearly 400% growth in revenues year over year.



The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included approximately $905,000 of non-cash expenses (amortization of debt discounts and warrant issuance) that impacted the numbers. Without these non-cash items, we would have been very near a break-even for the period.



For the third quarter of 2017, we engaged new auditors. Malone Bailey LLP is a top tier accounting firm that services over 100 registrants.

Therefore, it is with great pride and a strong sense of purpose and responsibility, that we proceed in our efforts to grow the business. We'd like to thank you for your continued encouragement and support as we work to carry Lifestyle Medical Network forward through the next phases of our development and growth.

Sincerely,

Christopher Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc.

About Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc.

Lifestyle Medical Network provides Physicians with the knowledge and skills to administer a new standard of care for their patients. Through our research, education, and experience in clinical practice, we strive to provide our network with the latest advances in technology, concepts, techniques, and treatment options. We believe that each patient should have the ability to achieve their optimum health condition. Our network of physicians realizes that the one size fits all approach to patient care does not work, that each patient is unique in their needs, goals, and issues.

Lifestyle Medical Network's services allow healthcare professionals to truly focus on their patient's well-being without many of the distractions of day-to-day operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to Lifestyles, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company's prior filings and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

