IBA Group Signs Corporate Sustainability Agreement

MINSK, Belarus, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On November 28, IBA Group - www.ibagroupit.com - signed an agreement on cooperation of socially responsible organizations of Belarus.

The local social foundation Fond Dobra that acts as the UN Global Compact Office in Belarus held an official ceremony of signing an agreement on cooperation of socially responsible organizations of Belarus in the implementation of CSR projects in Minsk, Belarus. Sergei Akoulich, CEO of IBA IT Park and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at IBA Group, signed the agreement on behalf of IBA Group.

According to the UN Global Compact Office in Belarus, the event aims to encourage and recognize the businesses that are willing to implement sustainability and social responsibility (CSR) projects in Belarus, both individually or in coordination with other market players and the UN Global Compact Office.

Top officials of the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) in Belarus, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Information, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, as well as more than 40 international and local enterprises attended the ceremony.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Akoulich said: "IBA Group supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and its adherence to sustainability is reflected in the company's strategy. For us, sustainability means acting in the best interests of our employees, customers, communities, and society. As a signatory of the corporate sustainability agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of social responsibility in business."

He went on to say that "involvement in the UN program will enable IBA Group to achieve more significant and visible sustainability results through targeted consolidation with the colleagues from the business community. In addition, applying their professional IT expertise in the today's digital world, many of our employees realize their need to be personally involved in socially responsible projects and initiatives."

The second half of the event was devoted to cooperation between socially responsible companies and Belarusian media in publicizing CSR projects. A round table discussion entitled CSR: Business and Media Perspectives resulted in the adoption of a document that regulates and encourages a consistent, frequent, and large-scale coverage of CSR projects in the Belarusian media.