Investor Network Invites You to the Fuwei Films Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 29, 2017

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: November 29, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET
- Toll Free: 877-407-9205
- International: 201-689-8054
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on December 29, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 22811
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei Films' BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
