

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital currency bitcoin surged to break the $10,000 mark for the first time, on Tuesday, reaching $10,267.90. During the year so far, the virtual currency has risen more than 10-fold.



Separately, Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz told CNBC that the currency could easily reach $40,000 by end of 2018.



'I can hear the herd coming. Lots of funds have been raised. This will be a real mania,' he said on CNBC's 'Fast Money.' According to him, in 10 to 15 years' time, block chain and centralized system will be there everywhere for dealing in this 'digital gold.'



Bitcoin is gaining support each passing day. Coinbase, the largest bitcoin exchange in the U.S., recently said about 100,000 accounts were added around the Thanksgiving weekend.



Meanwhile, Japan's bitFlyer, the world's largest bitcoin exchange by trading volume, is entering the US market, the company said in a statement.



bitFlyer on Tuesday became the fourth digital currency exchange to obtain a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services or NYDFS. The exchange also has licenses to operate in 40 other states. bitFlyer reportedly accounts for 30 percent of all bitcoin exchange volume.



The BitLicense, which enables a company to operate a bitcoin exchange within New York, has already been granted to three companies Coinbase, Circle and Ripple.



BitFlyer plans to offer zero percent trading fees in the U.S. through the end of this year. The exchange had established an office in San Francisco in August.



The company's CEO Yuzo Kano said, 'bitFlyer is proud to have been granted a BitLicense to do business in the state of New York. This is a nod of approval from one of the most influential state financial services regulators in the nation.'



Further, the exchange confirmed its plans to expand its cryptocurrencies to include Litecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, and more.



Japan has a dominance in bitcoin trading as the government there has recognized the cryptocurrency as a legal form of payment, in opposite to many other authorities.



Founded in 2014, bitFlyer has raised a total of $36 million in venture funding. According to Crunchbase, the exchange's investors include Digital Currency Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital.



Meanwhile, Coinbase has raised $217.2 million in total from investors including Section 32, the venture capital fund founded by Google Ventures founder Bill Maris.



On Monday, Libra, a financial software startup for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry also said it has raised $7.8 million in new Series A round.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX