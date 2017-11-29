

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $100.2 million, or $0.80 per share. This was up from $95.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $976.2 million. This was up from $949.3 million last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



