Mobility platform connects supply chain partners from end to end; delivers real-time strategic planning, tracking, and routing capabilities

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world's first Global Trade Network (GTN), today unveiled its MobileSTAR mobility platform. MobileSTAR is a flexible, easy-to-deploy platform that manages the last-mile delivery experience for shippers and carriers of all types. It provides real-time connection and driver optimization capabilities through any mobile device to increase customer satisfaction, while reducing operational costs.

A proven standalone solution previously offered as Delivery Connect by Blackbay, which BluJay acquired, MobileSTAR is now fully integrated into BluJay's Transportation Management for Shippers workflow to deliver automated, real-time track and trace, and last-mile routing, enabling customers to share shipment and driver information with partners up and down the supply chain.

"With MobileSTAR, we offer a next-generation, last-mile mobility solution that is fully integrated with our Global Trade Network and product portfolio," said Doug Surrett, BluJay Solutions' Chief Product Strategist. "Our Transportation Management customers now have the ability to connect in real-time, delivering improved customer satisfaction and reduced costs."

MobileSTAR is a configurable end-to-end application that connects the shipper, operations, management, drivers, and customers with real-time data and automated workflows. For shippers, MobileSTAR can replace manual, labor-intensive tracking processes, without costly integration to telematics providers. Drivers, both private fleet and common carriers, can download the BluJay MobileSTAR application on iOS or Android devices and be immediately connected to the network. The application also provides the benefit of street-level route optimization.

As a stand-alone solution hosted on-premise or in the cloud, MobileSTAR offers seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, as well as pre-configured applications and easy to modify applications for specific needs.

MobileSTAR delivers key functionality including:

Real-time connectivity to inbound and outbound shipments

Workflow integration

Electronic manifest generation

Point-to-point and street-level routing and optimization

Proactive customer shipment alerts

Proof of delivery and pick-up with signatures and picture

GPS tracking and geofences

Ad-hoc pick-up and delivery management

In-depot in-warehouse management

Business intelligence and reporting

Additionally, MobileSTAR is powered by BluJay's logistics application framework, which enables organizations to create their own application configuration from a library of functionality, including screens, process flow, and logic capability.

For more information on MobileSTAR visit blujaysolutions.com

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world's most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.

