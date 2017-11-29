Specialized Cement Market to Reach 60.8 Billion USD by 2022 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India and WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Report "Specialized Cement Market: By Type (Oil Well Cement, High-Belite Cement, Others), By Additives (Accelerators, Retarders, Others), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Others), By Geography- Forecast (2017-2023)", published by IndustryARC.

http://industryarc.com/Report/18109/specialized-cement-market.html

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141106/712194 )

Burgeoning demand in Construction and favorable Government initiatives to drive the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Specialized Cement Market to $32.7 Billion & Global Market to $60.8 Billion by 2022

Request for TOC @ http://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18109

Specialized Cements have gained a cumulative foothold in the global markets, over the past few years. Sspecialized cement is used in applications requiring stabile long term properties with little or no loss in strength and strain capacities. It is particularly used in oil wells where the cement is subjected to high temperatures and pressures. Also, specialized cement is used in mining applications like insulation systems, drainage channels, corrosion protection linings in pipes, non-combustible materials and fire proofing of combustible materials. Browse 74 Tables, 22 Figures spread through 150 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "Specialized Cement Market"

Make an inquiry @ http://industryarc.com/inquiry-before-buying.php?id=18109

The market in 2016 was $60.8 billion and is dominated by APAC region which is poised to exhibit the fastest growth due to favorable macroeconomic conditions like population growth and financial conditions like increasing FDI investments. China and India are the growth frontiers for the Specialized Cement manufacturers providing a huge market to be tapped. China is the largest Specialized Cement market with a share of 52% in Asia-Pacific region. Other major market includes Europe which accounted for a significant market share.

The number of manufacturers across the world for Specialized Cement has increased manifold. These manufacturers are actively investing in scaling up its position in the market and are able to attract profitable deals.Major firms spent huge amount of money in the development of efficient technologies and at the same time, new firms are coming up with cutting-edge technological innovations, resulting in tremendous increase in the degree of competition. Consequently, product launches, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by companies, universities as well as individual researches has been growing the construction market headlines, which eventually increases the sales of Specialized Cement products.

There are number of companies who are providing Specialized Cement with respect to the necessity of end user sectors. The global Specialized Cement market in 2014 was dominated by few key players as shown below.

The major cement companies have spent years diversifying their portfolios in a strategic effort to capture growth in the emerging markets, so the performance of these high-growth markets are vital to the financial health of the larger groups. LafargeHolcim now derives approximately 60% of its EBITDA from emerging markets, while for HeidelbergCement, the figure is closer to 52%.Emerging markets represent approximately 90% of the worldwide market today while Western Europe and North America account for most of the remainder. This has opened many markets to competition, consolidation and technical progress.

The overall Specialized Cement market is characterized by large number of companies but top three companies account for more than 25% market share due to the wide distribution network and brand reputation. Rapid developments in emerging countries and use of innovative products and materials in activities have supported the growth of Specialized Cement market. Along with the demand growth, the adoption of new technologies for construction in emerging economies such as China and India provides a strong impetus to the fiber market growth. Innovation is a key driver for this segment. As per the industry, construction sector spends approximately 3% of its sales on R&D of new products and technologies. This is one of the strategies to increase the market share. The new firms that venture into this market will need huge capital for investment in manufacturing and marketing along with offering product or pricing benefits to customers. The market is poised to exhibit new product launches and strategic acquisitions or partnerships, as major companies explore for new opportunities.

Following key players were also covered as part of the market landscape analysis:

LafargeHolcim

China National Building Materials Corporation

HeidelbergCement

Anhui Conch Corporation

Vorantim Cementos

The market has also been analyzed for four geographic regions which include: North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World.

Browse Related Reports:

Composite Materials Market: By Material (Fiber Reinforced Polymers, Resins, Matrices & others); By Application (Aerospace, Construction, Wind Energy, Automotive & others); By Method (Open Moulding & Closed Moulding); By Geography - Forecast (2015 - 2020) http://industryarc.com/Report/246/composite-materials-market-analysis-report.html

Construction Chemical Additives Market: By Type (Plasticizers, Super Plasticizers, Air Entraining Agents, Water Proofing Agents, Leveling Agents and Sealants); By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure, Renovation Construction); By Geography - Forecast (2015-2020)

http://industryarc.com/Report/7511/construction-chemical-additives-market.html

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and consulting firm that publishes more than 500 Reports Annually in various industries, such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications of the Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global demand-supply gap of markets. Our strong analyst team enables us to meet the client research needs at a very quick speed with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address customer needs; stay ahead in the market; become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.

Media Contact

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndustryARC

Browse Market Research Reports - http://industryarc.com/Domain/4/chemicals-materials-market-research.html

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ico4CGzBlO0

.