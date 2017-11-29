TM3 Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative metabolite replacement therapies for rare, genetic neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Peter Van Vlasselaer, Ph.D. as Chairman of TM3's Board of Directors. Dr. Van Vlasselaer is currently Chief Executive Officer of ARMO Biosciences. He is world-wide recognized as a serial entrepreneur with an outstanding track record of building successful biotech companies, and brings more than 20 years of experience in the biotech industry.

"As founder and co-founder, CEO and board member of several biotechnology companies, Peter has extensive experience in guiding companies from their early innovative research stage through commercialization of therapies. His insights will be invaluable for TM3 as we aim to become the leading company in coenzyme A disorders such as Pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN). We are thus very proud to welcome Peter as Chairman of our Board," said Enej Kuscer, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of TM3.

Dr. Van Vlasselaer has during his career, contributed to the development of multiple biologic products and small molecules for treating diseases including cancer, inflammation, infectious and neurologic diseases and fibrosis. Previously, he was CEO of iPierian, ARRESTO and AVIDIA. In addition to founding ARMO and ARRESTO, Dr. Van Vlasselaer was a co-founder of TrueNorth and ACIR BioSciences and he was a member of the start-up teams of InterMune and Dendreon. He currently serves on the boards of ARMO and Blade Therapeutics. Dr. Van Vlasselaer was a post-doctoral fellow in the division of Immunology and Rheumatology at the Stanford University and at the Laboratory of Human Immunology at DNAX Research Institute, both in Palo Alto, CA. Dr. Van Vlasselaer has a bachelor degree in Zoology and a PhD in Immunology from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. He has authored several peer reviewed scientific publications and book chapters and he is an inventor on multiple patents.

"TM3 is an exciting new company that focuses on developing drugs to treat rare diseases that are caused by an impaired metabolic pathway of coenzyme A such as PKAN. The deep understanding of coenzyme A biology has led to very promising therapeutic approaches to treat potentially a variety of ultra-rare neurologic diseases," said Peter Van Vlasselaer, Ph.D. "I strongly believe in the potential of TM3's approach to addressing these underserved rare diseases and look forward to working with the management team as they develop strategies towards a number of effective treatment options for patients with inborn errors of metabolism."

TM3 was seeded earlier this year by a consortium of top-tier international investors including Sofinnova Partners and INKEF Capital and is established on the basis of the program started through the European consortium TIRCON.

About TM3 Therapeutics B.V.

TM3 Therapeutics' purpose is to develop effective treatments for Inborn Errors in Metabolism, rare but severe metabolic and often neurological disorders that primarily affect children. Our lead program to treat PKAN addresses a novel target in the coenzyme A biosynthetic pathway, aiming to reverse the disease's progressive loss of brain and muscle function. We founded TM3 to be an organization that works together with the leading academic researchers to bring innovative therapies to patients, their families and the medical professionals serving them.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is an independent venture capital firm based in Paris, France. For more than 40 years, the firm has backed nearly 500 companies at different stages of their development pure creations, spin-offs, as well as turnaround situations and worked alongside key entrepreneurs in the Life Sciences industry around the globe. With over €1.5 billion of funds under management, Sofinnova Partners has created market leaders with its experienced team and hands-on approach in building portfolio companies through to exit. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnova.fr

About INKEF Capital

INKEF Capital is an Amsterdam-based venture capital firm that focuses on long-term collaboration and active support of innovative technology companies. INKEF Capital was founded in 2010 by Dutch pension fund ABP and with €500 million under management it is one of the largest venture capital funds in the Netherlands. INKEF focuses on investment opportunities in Healthcare, Technology, IT/New Media FinTech. For more information: www.inkefcapital.com

