TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: HIP) ("Newstrike" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that its interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2017 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.ca. In light of the Company's previously disclosed change in year-end from March 31 to December 31, the Financial Statements and MD&A are for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

About Newstrike and Up Cannabis:

Newstrike is the parent company of Up Cannabis, a licensed producer of cannabis that received its cultivation license on December 19, 2016. Newstrike, together with its strategic partners, is developing a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands. For more information visit www.up.ca or www.newstrike.ca.

