MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CSNX: DST) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recently issued a notice of allowance for DST's patent application number 15/086,399 pertaining to "A Method and Composition for Sequestration of Arsenic".

The technology for which a notice of allowance has been issued ("DST's Arsenic Vitrification Technology") is designed for the sequestration of arsenic in a more stable glass form, at lower cost while compared with current industrial practices such as the stabilization of arsenic by hydrated iron arsenate (scorodite).

This patent builds on DST's prior experience in sequestering arsenic in glass and provides a newly optimized formulation purposely developed to meet or exceed the guidelines of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Toxicity Characterization Leaching Procedure ("TCLP"). With the incorporation of iron oxide, DST's Arsenic Vitrification process can now output glasses containing up to 20 % by weight of arsenic while meeting the guideline of the TCLP.

DST has been issued similar patents in the United States of America, Mexico, Australia, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia and has filed patent applications for this Technology in Canada and several countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa.

DST's Arsenic Vitrification Technology is becoming an attractive technique to segregate the toxic material and is therefore opening opportunities for deposits or concentrates considered to contain too much arsenic to be exploited using conventional approaches.

Moreover, DST has developed various solutions for the processing of arsenical material, including the removal of arsenic contained in mineral ores and concentrates. The removal of arsenic is done using a thermal decomposition in an inert environment in combination with DST's Arsenic Vitrification Technology. This implies that the ores and concentrates can undergo a pre-treatment to remove arsenic and output a mineral concentrate with levels of arsenic that are acceptable for traditional processing facilities and a stable insoluble arsenical glass.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

