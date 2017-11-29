Abu Dhabi-based clean energy group Masdar has signed a project development agreement with a unit of Indonesian state utility PT PLN to build a 200 MW floating solar plant.Upon completion, the project will be the biggest floating PV installation in the world. It will cover 225 hectares of surface area on the Cirata Reservoir in West Java province. Masdar will moor 700,000 floats to the bottom of the 6,000-hectare reservoir, which already provides power for a 1 GW hydroelectric plant. It did not reveal additional details about the project, which will include an onshore high-voltage substation.Masdar's deal with ...

