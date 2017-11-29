

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - North Korea's successful launch of a powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the challenges faced by the U.S. and other countries is closely analysed by the investors. The missile could reach anywhere in the world, including any target in U.S. President Trump and world leaders strongly reacted to the launch.



On the economic front, Janet Yellen's comments on economic outlook, release of the Beige Book as well as third quarter GDP reports are the major highlights on Wednesday.



Early trading on U.S. Futures Index points to a higher opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 63 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 2 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 2.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed firmly in positive territory on Tuesday. The Dow surged up 255.93 points or 1.1 percent to 23,836.71, the Nasdaq climbed 33.84 points or 0.5 percent to 6,912.36 and the S&P 500 jumped 25.62 points or 1 percent to 2,627.04



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington at 10 am ET.



U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for Real GDP consensus of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in the previous month.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about 'Prospects for the National and Regional Economy' at a Fireside Chat event held by Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, NJ, with audience Q&A at 8.30 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA that provides weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S., whether produced here or abroad, will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.9 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were unchanged from the previous week.



Pending Home Sales Index for October is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for pending home sales index is 1.0 percent.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the 54th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon Sponsored by Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona, with audience Q&A at 1.50 pm ET.



The Beige Book, produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Royal Philips said it has successfully completed the accelerated book-build offering to institutional investors of 17.1 million shares in Philips Lighting at a price of 32 euros per share, realizing total proceeds of approximately 547 million euros. The transaction reduces Royal Philips' stake in Philips Lighting's issued share capital from 40.97% to 29.01%. Philips Lighting will repurchase 2.8 million shares in the offering and intends to cancel these shares.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 4.20 points or 0.13 percent at 3,337.86, led by property developers and resource firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 57.02 points or 0.19 percent at 29,623.83.



Japanese shares ended modesty higher for the day. The Nikkei average gained 110.96 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 22,597.20, while the broader Topix index closed 0.79 percent higher at 1,786.15.



Australian shares eked out modest gains after a strong lead from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 26.80 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 6,011.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29.40 points or 0.48 percent at 6,096.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 26.48 points or 0.49 percent. The German DAX gaining 105.49 points or 0.81 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 43.48 points or 0.58 percent and the Swiss Market Index is gaining 15.27 points or 0.16 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.69 percent.



