

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Luxury jeweler and specialty retailer Tiffany & Co. (TIF) affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 217.



For fiscal 2017, Tiffany maintained its outlook for worldwide net sales to increase over the prior year by a low-single-digit percentage as reported and on a constant-exchange-rate basis.



The company also affirmed its forecast for net earnings per share to increase by a high-single-digit percentage over 2016's earnings per share of $3.55 and by a mid-single-digit-percentage over 2016's earnings per share, excluding charges, of $3.75.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.97 per share for the year on revenues of $4.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



