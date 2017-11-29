Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on December 18th 2017 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).



The webinar will be hosted by the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund Tarmo Karotam. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until the 17th of December to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.



How to join the webinar? To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7319636209987544066



You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until December 18th at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).



Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



For more information, please contact: Tarmo Karotam e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com