

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. announced a collaboration to discover new potential therapeutics to protect, repair, and restore hearing. Regeneron will provide Decibel with broad access to its suite of technologies. The company will also directly participate in and provide financial support for Decibel's research and development efforts, both through R&D funding payments and a strategic equity investment in Decibel.



Decibel retains worldwide development and commercialization rights to any products discovered in the collaboration and will pay Regeneron tiered royalties based on net sales.



