

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced the final closing of KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund or HCSG, a $1.45 billion fund dedicated to health care growth equity investment opportunities in the Americas.



KKR will be investing more than $265 million of capital in the Fund alongside external investors through KKR's balance sheet and employee commitments.



The company noted that the Fund received strong backing from a diverse group of new and existing global investors, including public pensions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individual investors.



According to KKR, HCSG aims to generate strong returns for investors by investing in health care-related companies advancing innovative products or services and led by high-quality management teams.



In particular, HCSG expects to make equity investments of up to $100 million and focuses on themes such as clinical / technological innovation, cost containment, and consolidation of therapeutic offerings or care providers.



Ali Satvat, KKR Member and Head of KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth investing efforts, said, 'Significant advances in medical innovation have yielded new products and services for patients, while consolidation and novel approaches to care delivery have the potential to improve clinical outcomes and reduce associated costs. These dynamics have created a significant market opportunity and an unmet need for strategic growth capital.'



