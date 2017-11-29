Global Spoolable Pipe Market is Likely to Offer Healthy Growth Opportunities Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2022, Fiber Reinforced Spoolable Pipe to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

DETROIT, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type (Fiber Reinforcement and Steel Reinforcement), by Product Type (Spoolable Composite Pipe and Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe), by Application Type (Onshore, Offshore, Downhole, Water, and Others), by Diameter Type (Small Diameter and Large Diameter), by User Type (Operator, EPC Contractor, Drilling Contractor, and Others), by SalesChannel Type (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This 224-page market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global spoolable pipe market over the trend and forecast period of 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Spoolable Pipe Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global spoolable pipe market offers healthy growth opportunities and is likely to reach US$ 1,003.1 million in 2022,which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of the global spoolable pipe market. The author of the report cited an expected recovery in the rigs or wells count, cost competitiveness of spoolable pipes over steel pipes, excellent corrosion and erosion resistance, and higher preference of spoolable pipe over steel ones in small diameter pipes as the major factors that are proliferating the growth of the spoolable pipe market.

The global spoolable pipe market is highly dominated by fiber-reinforced spoolable pipe in terms of value, followed by steel-reinforced spoolable pipe. Higher usage of fibers as reinforcement is primarily due to their good mechanical performance, such as tensile strength, impact resistance, and fatigue strength. The segment is also likely to witness the higher CAGR over the next five years.

Onshore application is expected to remain the growth engine of the global spoolable pipe market during the forecast period. All the major onshore applications, such as production & gathering lines and injection lines, are likely to generate a healthy demand for spoolable pipes over the next five years.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 224-Page Report

Based on the diameter type, small diameter pipe is projected to remain the largest consumer of spoolable pipes during the forecast period. All the major players are primarily supplying small diameter pipes targeting all the major applications. Large-diameter pipe is also likely to exhibit a healthy growth during the same period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the growth engine of the spoolable pipe market during the forecast period. The region is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an early sign of the recovery of wells or rigs count and increasing penetration of spoolable pipes. All the leading spoolable pipe makers, such as National Oilwell Varco Inc., Shawcor Limited, and Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., are headquartered in North America.

The global spoolable pipe market is highly consolidated with the presence of less than two dozen global as well as regional players. The top five players (NOV Inc. (Fiberspar), Shawcor Ltd. (Flexpipe LinePipe), Pipelife International GmbH (Soluforce), FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, and Aerosun Corporation) captured more than two-third of the total market in 2016.

Regional expansion, new product development, and collaboration with customers are the key strategies adopted by themajor players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global spoolable pipe market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

The global spoolable pipe market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type:

Fiber Reinforcement Glass Reinforcement Carbon Reinforcement Other Reinforcements

Steel Reinforcement

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Product Type:

Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP)

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Application Type:

Onshore Applications Production and Gathering Lines Injection Lines Disposal Lines Others

Offshore Applications Flowlines Jumpers Others

Water

Others

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Diameter Type:

Small Diameter Pipe

Large Diameter Pipe

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by User Type:

Operators

EPC Contractors

Drilling Contractors

Others

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the chemicals and materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Chemicals & Materials Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industry are:

Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market by Material Type (Polymers, Bitumen, Bentonite, Rubberized Asphalt, and Others), by Membrane Type (Sheet-based and Liquid-coated), by Position Type (Positive side, Blind side and Negative side), by Application Type (Fluid-Applied, Fully Bonded, Self-Adhered, and Loose-Laid), by End-User Type (Commercial Building, Residential Building and Public Infrastructure), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market by Pipe Diameter Type (<1 Foot, 1.0 to 2.5 Feet, 2.5 to 5.0 Feet, and >5.0 Feet), by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester and Epoxy), by Fabric Type (Polyester, Glass, and Other Fabrics), by Cure Type (Hot Water, Steam and UV Cure), by Weaving Type (Woven, Nonwoven and Others), by Coating Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Non-Coated, and Other Coatings), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

RiteshGandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail:sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Please feel free to drop an enquiry with us or ask for a free sample in the below page and our team will get back to you very soon: Contact Us