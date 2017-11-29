DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Holmes Investment Properties PLC: Mr David Lloyd secures UK site for proposed Adrenaline Centre 29-Nov-2017 / 13:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mr David Lloyd secures UK site for proposed Adrenaline Centre Holmes Investment Properties PLC's subsidiary, United Kingdom Adventure Parks (UKAP), is pleased to announce that Mr David Lloyd has secured an 18 acre site, through a Heads of Terms agreement - in north-west England. The plot is on Old Mill Road, Sandbach, CW11, and is 20 minutes' drive from Manchester, one of the UK's biggest cities. Mr Lloyd said: "This is a fantastic site, minutes away from the M6 motorway, on which there is plenty of space to build a 40,000 square foot venue, with ample land for many wonderful outdoor activities. It includes two large lakes for significant water-based activities. I cannot wait to get started." Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties Plc, Martin Helme said: "It has taken a long time to check everything on this site and it is exciting that we have finally agreed a way forward. Of course, the deal is subject to planning permission and we will inform shareholders if our plans are accepted by the Planning Authority. The site is designated for leisure, so we are likely to proceed to development in the next few months. We remain on course to open 12 venues over 5 years as per HIP's published plan, with the first centres opening in 2018. Mr Lloyd's first venues will be called "Adrenaline World" which differs from the original working title. Mr Lloyd said: "The more I looked at the activities we will be offering, the more I saw the excitement and adrenaline that will be pumping out. I wanted to have a unique brand that aptly describes what will happen at our fabulous venues. I will be using my 30 years' experience to deliver the most exciting activity centres available." Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@thelyndonagency.com 29-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 633769 29-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 07:01 ET (12:01 GMT)