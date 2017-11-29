NASA is on course to more accurately monitor the level of solar irradiance that reaches the earth, with the launch of a instrument for the International Space Station.

The instrument, the Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor (TSIS-1), is said to be capable of precisely measuring what researchers call "total solar irradiance".

According to NASA, which has spent the past 40 years measuring solar irradiance, the new data will provide a more accurate understanding of what constitutes the earth's primary energy source, and help scientists simulate better models of the earth's climate.

"You can look at the Earth and Sun connection as a simple energy balance. If you have more energy absorbed by the Earth than leaving it, its temperature increases and vice versa," said Peter Pilewskie, TSIS-1 lead scientist at the Laboratory for Atmospheric Physics (LASP) in Boulder, Colorado.

Under NASA's direction, LASP is providing and distributing the instrument's measurements to the scientific community. "We're measuring all the radiant energy that is coming to Earth," continued Pilewskie.

However, the sun's output energy is not ...

